ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 things people think prevent pregnancy but they don’t

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some wild and ineffective means of contraception?

Failed methods of contraception [EWN]
Failed methods of contraception [EWN]

Many people, even married ones, aren't prepared for children, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be caught in the throes of passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Here are some hilarious things people do under the false belief that it would prevent pregnancy.

Some people believe that peeing after sex flushes away whatever deposit of semen remains. These people should be ready for a bundle of joy or surprise in nine months.

The display of ignorance is so funny because it seems as if they are trying to kill off the sperm when that is clearly ridiculous.

This would keep you fit and healthy for when the baby arrives because you would still get very pregnant.

Even aside from STDs, the pull-out or withdrawal method is quite ineffective. Plus, fluids released before ejaculation might have semen. Use other methods of contraception to be safe.

Surprise, you can get pregnant even when you have sex on your period, though the chances are slim don’t take the risk.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mr. Dowells refreshes guests at the 2023 Humour Awards

Mr. Dowells refreshes guests at the 2023 Humour Awards

Mouth ulcers: 4 home remedies to treat sore in the mouth

Mouth ulcers: 4 home remedies to treat sore in the mouth

Moët & Chandon honors the spectacular Atlantis The Royal with a tribute and limited edition champagne bottle

Moët & Chandon honors the spectacular Atlantis The Royal with a tribute and limited edition champagne bottle

5 things people think prevent pregnancy but they don’t

5 things people think prevent pregnancy but they don’t

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

What to do with your first salary of the year

What to do with your first salary of the year

6 foods that naturally prevent premature ejaculation

6 foods that naturally prevent premature ejaculation

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some people will prefer lips pink [dailynigerian]

Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips

Squats helps to strengthen the muscle and tone the glutes [Drazen]

Can squat make your butt bigger? Here's what actually happens

___7684096___2017___12___4___15___Couple+in+bed

Resuming sex after birth: Here's what to do

Tomato juice has a lot of benefits [Youtube/aromatalk]

5 benefits of using tomato juice as facial scrub