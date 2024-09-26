5 Best affordable makeup dupes for luxury brands in Nigeria

While these luxury products boast quality and prestige, not everyone can or wants to splurge on them. Thankfully, the beauty market has seen a surge in affordable alternatives that offer similar results without breaking the bank.

For Nigerian makeup lovers, finding these dupes can be a game-changer. In this article, we’ll explore five of the best affordable makeup dupes for luxury brands available in Nigeria.

1) Zikel Matte Lipsticks vs. MAC Matte Lipsticks

MAC lipsticks are known for their rich pigmentation and long-lasting formula, but they can be quite expensive. Enter Zikel Matte Lipsticks, a Nigerian brand offering a similar matte finish and a vibrant colour payoff at a fraction of the cost. Zikel’s range of shades can easily rival MAC’s, giving you that same high-end look without the high-end price.

Price Comparison:

- MAC Matte Lipstick: ₦10,000+

- Zikel Matte Lipstick: ₦2,000 - ₦3,000

Why It’s a Dupe: Zikel Matte Lipsticks provide a creamy texture, intense pigmentation, and long-lasting wear, making them an excellent alternative to MAC’s iconic matte range.

2) Milani Conceal + Perfect Foundation vs. Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation

Pulse Nigeria

Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Foundation is a cult favourite for its flawless coverage and durability, but it’s on the pricier side. Milani’s Conceal + Perfect Foundation offers similar full coverage with a lightweight feel, perfect for Nigeria’s humid climate. It’s oil-free, long-wearing, and gives a beautiful, natural finish that rivals Estée Lauder’s without the steep price.

Price Comparison:

- Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation: ₦30,000+

- Milani Conceal + Perfect Foundation: ₦8,000 - ₦16,000

Why It’s a Dupe: Milani’s foundation delivers comparable coverage and longevity, making it a budget-friendly choice for those looking to achieve a flawless complexion.

3) Classic Makeup USA Banana Powder vs. Ben Nye Banana Powder

Pulse Nigeria

Ben Nye Banana Powder has been a staple for setting makeup, particularly in highlighting and contouring routines. However, Classic Makeup USA offers a similar product that works just as well to give you that smooth, matte finish. This dupe is ideal for setting concealer under the eyes and brightening the face, all at a much lower price.

Price Comparison:

- Ben Nye Banana Powder: ₦15,000+

- Classic Makeup USA Banana Powder: ₦3,000 - ₦5,000

Why It’s a Dupe: Classic Makeup USA Banana Powder offers the same oil-absorbing, brightening effect, making it a fantastic and affordable alternative to the famous Ben Nye version.

4) Tara Eyeshadow Palette vs. Huda Beauty Eyeshadow Palette

Pulse Nigeria

Huda Beauty’s eyeshadow palettes are known for their stunning colours and rich pigmentation, but they come with a hefty price tag. Tara, a leading Nigerian brand, offers eyeshadow palettes with a similar range of vibrant, pigmented shades that blend seamlessly. These palettes are perfect for creating both everyday and dramatic looks, making them a worthy dupe.

Price Comparison:

- Huda Beauty Eyeshadow Palette: ₦30,000+

- Tara Eyeshadow Palette: ₦5,000 - ₦15,000

Why It’s a Dupe: Tara’s palettes offer a great colour payoff and blend-ability, closely matching the quality of Huda Beauty palettes at a fraction of the cost.

5) House of Tara Highlighter vs. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter

Pulse Nigeria

Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Highlighter is renowned for its blinding glow, but if you’re looking for a more affordable option, House of Tara’s Highlighter can give you that same luminous finish. This Nigerian brand offers a range of highlighters that suit different skin tones, providing a gorgeous glow that enhances your makeup look.

Price Comparison:

- Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter: ₦15,000+

- House of Tara Highlighter: ₦4,000 - ₦8,000

Why It’s a Dupe: House of Tara’s highlighter offers a buildable glow with a similar finish to Fenty Beauty’s, making it a cost-effective alternative for that radiant look.

Luxury makeup brands are undeniably tempting, but you don’t have to drain your wallet to achieve a glamorous look. These affordable dupes provide the quality, finish, and durability of high-end products at prices that are much more accessible for the average Nigerian beauty enthusiast.