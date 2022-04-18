5 problematic beauty standards created by celebrities and influencers

Many people think celebrities and influencers are aspirational. They want to look like them because of how stunning they look and dress. This means they have a lot of influence, set trends and change beauty perceptions.

What are some of the standards created by celebrities and influencers? here are five of them;

1. Advocating exercise when plastic surgery was done

Keeping up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian wrote a book and had a TV show called ‘Revenge body’ where she spoke about exercise or diet to explain her weight loss, meanwhile, she had done plastic surgery.

True, you need to exercise even after plastic surgery, but it is always better when you are honest with your fans about how you got that banging body, so they don’t slave away trying to get an unattainable body.

2. Incredibly thin waist

The idea that waists should be only a few inches is not realistic especially as a woman gets older and her body changes or she gives birth. Even though waist trainers help you lose water fat in your waist, they are very uncomfortable and might not give you the kind of waist you see on your favorite influencer.

3. Poreless skin

Celebrities use filters and face tune apps to make their skin spotless.

Some use laser treatments, Botox, and fillers to remove lines and wrinkles. You don’t have to do all that, good skincare and healthy meals work as much.

Real human skin has texture and occasional acne. Of course, skincare products can make your skin brighter and smoother but for it to be completely textureless or poreless is unrealistic.

4. Flat tummy

Is a flat tummy normal? Well, a pot belly is unhealthy, but should your stomach be flat? Having washboard abs is not for everybody but if you want to get it, you can work on it. However, these teas and pills do not work. The best way to get a flat tummy is to exercise and diet.

5. The BBL booty

Another standard is having a balloon-like booty gotten from the doctor. Many of them use world-class surgeons, but when ordinary women attempt that type of surgery, they risk their lives and end up botched. You should try some squats to have a peach-shaped booty.

At the end of the day, they sell an image and lifestyle that either doesn’t exist or is untenable for the ordinary person because they can’t afford it. By so doing, they create an unconscious but high beauty standard.