4 low-cut hairstyles for women
Try out these low-cut hairstyles if you are tired of your wigs and braids and you want to take a break
These are some options;
Go Bald
Sometimes there is nothing better than letting water get to your scalp unperturbed. Set yourself free from having to comb your hair.
Dye and curl
Sometimes dye can make your hair curly. Other times you must apply a curl activator on it, whatever you choose this is an easy way to let your hair breathe.
Dye and part
This is a favourite of celebs like Nancy Isime. Here you dye your hair but cut it low and part it.
Pixie cut
If you are not bold enough to cut everything, the pixie is a perfect way to take a break from making your hair for a while and resume later.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng