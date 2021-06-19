RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 low-cut hairstyles for women

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Try out these low-cut hairstyles if you are tired of your wigs and braids and you want to take a break

The bald look can be so beautiful {instagram/sweetlikeoyin}
The bald look can be so beautiful {instagram/sweetlikeoyin} Pulse Nigeria

Sometimes you need a break from making your hair and putting on wigs, cutting your hair low allows you to take a break.

These are some options;

Sometimes there is nothing better than letting water get to your scalp unperturbed. Set yourself free from having to comb your hair.

Sometimes dye can make your hair curly. Other times you must apply a curl activator on it, whatever you choose this is an easy way to let your hair breathe.

Dye and curl {pinterest}
Dye and curl {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

This is a favourite of celebs like Nancy Isime. Here you dye your hair but cut it low and part it.

If you are not bold enough to cut everything, the pixie is a perfect way to take a break from making your hair for a while and resume later.

