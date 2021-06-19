4 low-cut hairstyles for women

These are some options;

Go Bald

Sometimes there is nothing better than letting water get to your scalp unperturbed. Set yourself free from having to comb your hair.

Dye and curl

Sometimes dye can make your hair curly. Other times you must apply a curl activator on it, whatever you choose this is an easy way to let your hair breathe.

Dye and part

This is a favourite of celebs like Nancy Isime. Here you dye your hair but cut it low and part it.

Pixie cut