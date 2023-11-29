ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Sleep Apnea: 10 reasons you suddenly wake up unable to breathe

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterized by pauses in breathing or shallow breaths during sleep and sometimes rapid heartbeat.

4 reasons you suddenly wake up from sleep [Medical News]
4 reasons you suddenly wake up from sleep [Medical News]

These interruptions in breathing can last for a few seconds to several minutes and may occur multiple times throughout the night. The three main types of sleep apnea are:

Recommended articles

  1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): This is the most common form of sleep apnea. It occurs when the muscles in the throat relax excessively, leading to a partial or complete blockage of the airway.
  2. Central Sleep Apnea (CSA): This type is less common and results from a failure of the brain to send the appropriate signals to the muscles that control breathing.
  3. Complex sleep apnea syndrome (Treatment-Emergent central sleep apnea): Also known as treatment-emergent central sleep apnea, this type is a combination of both obstructive and central sleep apnea.

The causes of sleep apnea can vary, and often multiple factors contribute to its development. Some common causes include:

  1. Obesity: Excess weight, especially in the neck area, can contribute to the narrowing of the airway, increasing the likelihood of obstruction.
  2. Age: Sleep apnea is more common in older adults.
  3. Gender: Men are more likely to develop sleep apnea than women, though the risk for women increases if they are overweight, and it also appears to rise after menopause.
  4. Family history: A family history of sleep apnea may increase an individual's risk.
  5. Neck circumference: People with a thicker neck may have a narrower airway.
  6. Smoking: Smokers are at a higher risk of developing sleep apnea compared to non-smokers. Smoking can increase inflammation and fluid retention in the airway.
  7. Alcohol, sedatives, and tranquilizers: These substances relax the muscles in the throat, making airway obstruction more likely.
  8. Nasal congestion: If you have difficulty breathing through your nose due to an anatomical issue or congestion, you are more likely to develop obstructive sleep apnea.
  9. Medical conditions: Certain conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and prior strokes, are associated with an increased risk of sleep apnea.
  10. Genetics: There may be a genetic component, as sleep apnea tends to run in families.
ADVERTISEMENT

It's important to note that untreated sleep apnea can have serious health consequences, including an increased risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and daytime fatigue that can lead to accidents.

If you suspect you have sleep apnea, it's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Treatment options may include lifestyle changes, the use of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine, dental appliances, or, in some cases, surgery.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 reasons locked hair grows longer and stronger than normal hair

4 reasons locked hair grows longer and stronger than normal hair

Sleep Apnea: 10 reasons you suddenly wake up unable to breathe

Sleep Apnea: 10 reasons you suddenly wake up unable to breathe

If you want the relationship to work don't tell your partner these 4 things

If you want the relationship to work don't tell your partner these 4 things

5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

Men, here are 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during sex

Men, here are 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during sex

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Hungarian Recipe: How the famous Jókai bean soup is made

Hungarian Recipe: How the famous Jókai bean soup is made

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

Lagos welcomes the Latest Beach & Lake Resort - YOLO Island

Lagos welcomes the Latest Beach & Lake Resort - YOLO Island

4 reasons your hair isn't growing

4 reasons your hair isn't growing

All you need to know about jaguars, the Amazon's mightiest apex predators

All you need to know about jaguars, the Amazon's mightiest apex predators

4 diet changes that may help ADHD symptoms, according to a dietitian

4 diet changes that may help ADHD symptoms, according to a dietitian

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's why women don't get wet [Women'shealth]

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

Pap or Akamu

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

Simple and stylish braids inspired by Hilda Baci [Instagram/hildabaci]

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Why your heart is beating faster than usual. Science Photo Library/Getty Images

13 reasons your heart is beating faster than usual