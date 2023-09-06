ADVERTISEMENT
THE JOKA.NG unveils 1st edition of games, musical festival, 'Games & Genres'

Attendees can immerse themselves in a diverse array of games
With a steadfast commitment to enhancing both mental and physical well-being, we proudly introduce our innovative fusion of games and music therapy.

The inaugural edition of the festival, aptly named GAMES & GENRES, is set to take place on the September 23, 2023, at the picturesque Freedom Park Lagos. This exceptional event is a harmonious blend of gaming, music, and a sprinkle of theatrical delight.

Attendees can immerse themselves in a diverse array of games, including card games, board games, virtual reality experiences, and outdoor activities, all within a captivating environment where the soothing strains of live music fill the air.

As Babatunde Lawal, the founder of THE JOKA.NG, aptly puts it, "We envision a world where fun and wellness go hand in hand. 'GAMES & GENRES' is our way of nurturing the holistic well-being of our audience, offering them a unique opportunity to relax, unwind, and embrace the joy of gaming and music."

Audu Israel, Head of Events and Partnerships, adds, "This festival is a testament to our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences. We've curated a vibrant blend of games and music that promises to transport attendees to a world of pure enjoyment."

Date: September 23, 2023

Venue: Freedom Park Lagos, Lagos Island

Black Carpet: 10 am

Ticket Price: ₦3,000

This extraordinary event is made possible through a partnership between THE JOKA.NG and Freedom Park Lagos, proudly sponsored by Enterscale, Mooyi Rewards, Flying Fish, and Nutzy Peanut Butter. Our esteemed media partners include Pulse Nigeria, Yabatech Radio, and Eniola'sTv.

For further information and to reserve your tickets, please visit: https://tix.africa/discover/games

Contact us:

Email: events@thejoka.com.ng

Instagram: @thejoka.ng

X: @thejokang

For additional services and updates, please explore our website.

Join us for GAMES & GENRES, where fun meets wellness in a symphony of entertainment and relaxation. Get ready to game, groove, and rejuvenate your spirit like never before!

