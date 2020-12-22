Celebrated Nigerian American chef, Tunde Wey recently hosted the African Scramble in Lagos.

Wey in conjunction with the American Sandwich Magazine came together in the most formidable alliance possible to create an unforgettable night of conversations.

With guests cut across different walks of life and hosted in traditionally African style amidst a gallery of traditionally designed walkways, local mats, kerosene lanterns, and more, the night was perfect for breaking bread, sharing ideas, and networking.

Tunde Wey and Ruth Gebreyesus, guest authors on the African Scramble edition of the Sandwich magazine [BukiHq]

Brilliant chef, Wey who outdid himself with a curated menu specifically designed to titilate the tastebuds included the local agege bread served with akara (beancake).

The night hosts, Wey and Ruth Gebreyesus, guest authors on the African Scramble edition of the Sandwich magazine which boasts of impressive contributions from African minds living in Africa on this project, highlighted the economic issues affecting Africa, Neocolonialism, Class disparities.

According to Wey, ''the African Scramble is basically a mix of African delicacies and it is my hope that events like this will further help address the narrative of classism and eventually change the perception of Africans and Africa."