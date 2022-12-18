ADVERTISEMENT
Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’

Inemesit Udodiong

The award-winning eastern rapper has released the visuals for his latest single featuring Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana.

Zoro feat Falz - 'Naira to Pounds'
Zoro feat Falz - 'Naira to Pounds'

Artist: Zoro

Song Title: Naira to Pounds

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: December 16th, 2022

Video Director: Kirx Diaz

Length: 2 minutes 48 seconds

Features: 1- Falz

Label: Empawa

Details/Takeaway: The colourful video was shot in London with Zoro and Falz going off with hard bars.

