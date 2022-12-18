Artist: Zoro
Zoro and Falz go hard in official music video for ‘Naira to Pounds’
The award-winning eastern rapper has released the visuals for his latest single featuring Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana.
Song Title: Naira to Pounds
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: December 16th, 2022
Video Director: Kirx Diaz
Length: 2 minutes 48 seconds
Features: 1- Falz
Label: Empawa
Details/Takeaway: The colourful video was shot in London with Zoro and Falz going off with hard bars.
