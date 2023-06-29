Zlatan releases new single 'Good Life (Freestyle)'

After dazzling on his 'Omo Ologo' EP, Zlatan is extending his 2023 run with the release of a new freestyle single he calls 'Good Life'.

On his new single, Zlatan takes a victory lap as he flaunts his success and status while recalling his journey from an unknown artist to stardom.

As always, Zlatan displays his striking lyrics and hit-making prowess, moving effortlessly between genres and bridging the worlds of the streets and the mainstream. This project represents the growth, maturity, and ongoing evolution of one of the most talented and celebrated artists in the Nigerian music scene.