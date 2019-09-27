Earlier today, September 27, 2019, Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile put his fans on the edge by announcing his debut album.

The rapper who recently released 'Bolanle' with IVD and 'English Teacher' with DJ Neptune also inked an endorsement with Coca-Cola recently. Around the same time, Patoranking also inked a new deal with Hennessy.

Zlatan announces new album. (Instagram/ZlatanIbile)

Spotting the proximity of the announcement of those deals for both artists, an excited fan randomly queried if the proximity means both acts will soon collaborate. He wrote, “There’s no better combo than Henny and Coke. Is It the right time for Patoranking and Zlatan collaboration."

Zlatan then took to his Instagram stories to reply the fan and wrote, “Patoranking is on my album bro! Out soon."

While word on the street had noted that Zlatan was preparing an EP, he has confirmed that he would release an album.