RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Zadok vs. Progress: Who will win Nigerian Idol Season 7?

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This should be a close one.

Zadok, Progress emerge Top 2 Nigerian Idol finalists
Zadok, Progress emerge Top 2 Nigerian Idol finalists

On May 15, 2022, Faith was eliminated from Nigerian Idol Season 7, leaving the two earliest favorites. While Zadok is the baritone vocalist, more similar to Darey Art Alade, with the swagger of a Hip-Hop artist, as he never hesitates to say, “Zady dey for you,” Progress is the incredible soprano, who started off as slightly conservative.

Recommended articles

Every week, except week 8, when Progress absolutely came into his own with a performance of Jessie J’s ‘Bang Bang,’ Zadok, who performed a Whitney Houston classic in a choir robe that day, has been incredible.

Earliest postulations indicated a Zadok domination. With his masculine good looks, clean cuts, vocals and his ability to pick a member of the audience to serenade, he caught people's attention. But this writer also thought he was a little obnoxious show pony, who hugs the spotlight.

As the show has progressed, this writer has slowly turned his perception of the singer into appreciation for his place as a well-rounded artist, not just a vocalist. Of the men on this season’s edition, he seems the likeliest to get a record deal.

On the other hand, Progress has slowly broken the conservative mold. While he’s a slightly better vocalist than Zadok, with a more expansive vocal range, his social media supporting cast from the South-South is astounding. You are more likely to get 100 retweets if you tweet something about Progress, than you are, if you tweet something positive about Zadok.

He also has the boy-ish good looks going for him.

All in all, this looks like it will be a close one.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake Motolani Alake is a Senior Writer with core interests in (Pop) Culture and Special Reports. He is also a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 must see documentaries now streaming on Showmax

10 must see documentaries now streaming on Showmax

Zadok vs. Progress: Who will win Nigerian Idol Season 7?

Zadok vs. Progress: Who will win Nigerian Idol Season 7?

Tha Boy Myles releases video for single 'Sugar'

Tha Boy Myles releases video for single 'Sugar'

Amstel Malta’s fan reporters give scoop on #AMVCA8 experience

Amstel Malta’s fan reporters give scoop on #AMVCA8 experience

#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...

#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...

Future Sounds Vol.8 featuring Naya Akanji, Dtwins, Paybac Iboro, Idyl, and more

Future Sounds Vol.8 featuring Naya Akanji, Dtwins, Paybac Iboro, Idyl, and more

Watch the official trailer for Jennifer Lopez' 'Halftime' documentary

Watch the official trailer for Jennifer Lopez' 'Halftime' documentary

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Trending

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West and Drake. [Photos - courtesy]. Full List of Winners at the 2022, Billboard Music Awards

DaBaby had to ‘pay the whole airport’ in Nigeria in order to leave

DaBaby

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” Rises to No. 4

Kizz Daniel and Tekno

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Chris Brown and Wizkid