Youths hold candle procession for late singer, Mohbad in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, popular Adekunle Fajuyi Park which served as a take-off point for the lovers of Mohbad across the state was filled to capacity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youths, who wore black clothes, lit candles to bid the late musician farewell. The popular Adekunle Fajuyi Park which served as a take-off point for the lovers of Mohbad across the state was filled to capacity.

The development also caused traffic hold-ups under the Fajuyi Bridge, as motorists were struggling for ways to drive through. Some of the youths lamented the circumstances that led to the death of Mohbad.

However, during the procession, security operatives, including police, Army and Civil Defence among others were on the ground to maintain peace and orderliness. The youths moved from Fajuyi Park through Dalimore to Adebayo, all in Ado Ekiti.

