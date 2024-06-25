ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Young Jonn announces the North American 'Jiggy Forever' tour

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afropop star Young Jonn has announced his headline North American Jiggy Forever Tour.

Young Jonn announces the North American 'Jiggy Forever' tour
Young Jonn announces the North American 'Jiggy Forever' tour

Recommended articles

In furtherance of his continuous rise, the hitmaker has announced his Jiggy Forever tour of North America where he will thrill fans with a collection of his hit singles.

The tour is off the back of the release of his debut LP 'Jiggy Forever' which is in partnership with acclaimed event promoter and production company Duke Concept who has organized the North American tour of Nigerian superstars including Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Tiwa Savage, and Olamide.

Young Jonn is the latest to join Duke Concept’s 2024 tour roster, which includes Davido’s Timeless Tour, Flavour’s African Royalty Tour, and Ecool’s The Experience Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the tour, Young Jonn said:

“I'm excited to be headlining my first North American tour. I love how my music is reaching people in the States and I can't wait to see everyone there getting jiggy." – Young Jonn

Kicking off on September 6, the 10-date tour will see Young Jonn headline venues across the U.S. and Canada with stops in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more. The tour announcement arrives ahead of Young Jonn’s debut performance at Duke Concept’s upcoming Tribeville music festival in Houston on July 5.

Young Jonn announces the North American 'Jiggy Forever' tour
Young Jonn announces the North American 'Jiggy Forever' tour Pulse Nigeria

Jiggy Forever Tour Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • September 6 – Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC
  • September 7 – The Strand – Providence, RI
  • September 8 – Warsaw – New York, NY
  • September 10 – TLA – Philadelphia, PA
  • September 12 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD
  • September 13 – Promontory – Chicago, IL
  • September 14 – The Masquerade Hell – Atlanta, GA
  • September 15 – Deep Ellum Art Co. – Dallas, TX
  • September 21 – The New Parish – Oakland, CA
  • September 22 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CHIVIDO24: 5 things you should know about Chioma, Davido's wife

CHIVIDO24: 5 things you should know about Chioma, Davido's wife

CHIVIDO and 9 other iconic Nigerian celebrity wedding hashtags

CHIVIDO and 9 other iconic Nigerian celebrity wedding hashtags

Young Jonn announces the North American 'Jiggy Forever' tour

Young Jonn announces the North American 'Jiggy Forever' tour

Diezani Alison-Madueke documentary film 'Is it Your Money?' premieres this year

Diezani Alison-Madueke documentary film 'Is it Your Money?' premieres this year

'Kids Say the Darndest Things' returns with Paramount Global & What Media Group

'Kids Say the Darndest Things' returns with Paramount Global & What Media Group

Social media reacts as Rema teases new single 'Hehehe'

Social media reacts as Rema teases new single 'Hehehe'

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

5 beautiful Nigerian celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

5 beautiful Nigerian celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

Chivido 2024: Here's what we know about Lati Biola, Davido's best man

Chivido 2024: Here's what we know about Lati Biola, Davido's best man

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Rema & Shallipopi release historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

In 'Boyahnah II' Bahdman Niko fully bears the markings of the street [Review]