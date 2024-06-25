Young Jonn announces the North American 'Jiggy Forever' tour

In furtherance of his continuous rise, the hitmaker has announced his Jiggy Forever tour of North America where he will thrill fans with a collection of his hit singles.

The tour is off the back of the release of his debut LP 'Jiggy Forever' which is in partnership with acclaimed event promoter and production company Duke Concept who has organized the North American tour of Nigerian superstars including Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Tiwa Savage, and Olamide.

Young Jonn is the latest to join Duke Concept’s 2024 tour roster, which includes Davido’s Timeless Tour, Flavour’s African Royalty Tour, and Ecool’s The Experience Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the tour, Young Jonn said:

“I'm excited to be headlining my first North American tour. I love how my music is reaching people in the States and I can't wait to see everyone there getting jiggy." – Young Jonn

Kicking off on September 6, the 10-date tour will see Young Jonn headline venues across the U.S. and Canada with stops in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more. The tour announcement arrives ahead of Young Jonn’s debut performance at Duke Concept’s upcoming Tribeville music festival in Houston on July 5.

Pulse Nigeria

Jiggy Forever Tour Dates

ADVERTISEMENT