Yemi Alade shines in sold-out Le Zénith Paris concert

The concert was hosted by Shopsydoo and Sophy Aiida, with Francis Ngannou, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, making a surprise appearance as a guest host. It was filled with thrilling surprises as Yemi Alade welcomed several high-profile guest artists to share the stage.

Acclaimed disc jockeys DJ Tyler and DJ Kawest kept the crowd moving, building the energy with electrifying beats. At the same time, rising star Jungeli brought an edge to the performance with his dynamic style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The versatile Merveille and celebrated Congolese star Innoss'B also graced the stage, thrilling fans with their collaborations with Alade.

From the first beat to the final encore, Yemi Alade commanded the stage with a setlist that included powerful performances of her latest tracks, such as the soulful "Peace and Love," the inspiring "Tomorrow," and her chart-topping hit single "Ki lo wa wa."

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on her successful concert, Yemi Alade said: "This concert was an absolute dream come true! To share the stage with such incredible artists and feel the love from my Paris fans was magical. This win is for all African women with a vision to succeed. You can do anything you set your heart to."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria