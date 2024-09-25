ADVERTISEMENT
Yemi Alade shines in sold-out Le Zénith Paris concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

On September 21, 2024, African music royalty Yemi Alade set the stage on fire at the prestigious Le Zénith Paris - La Villette concert.

The concert was hosted by Shopsydoo and Sophy Aiida, with Francis Ngannou, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, making a surprise appearance as a guest host. It was filled with thrilling surprises as Yemi Alade welcomed several high-profile guest artists to share the stage.

Yemi Alade on Instagram: "🔥 GOD DID 🙌 #Paris 🇫🇷 Thank you❤️"

Acclaimed disc jockeys DJ Tyler and DJ Kawest kept the crowd moving, building the energy with electrifying beats. At the same time, rising star Jungeli brought an edge to the performance with his dynamic style.

The versatile Merveille and celebrated Congolese star Innoss'B also graced the stage, thrilling fans with their collaborations with Alade.

From the first beat to the final encore, Yemi Alade commanded the stage with a setlist that included powerful performances of her latest tracks, such as the soulful "Peace and Love," the inspiring "Tomorrow," and her chart-topping hit single "Ki lo wa wa."

Speaking on her successful concert, Yemi Alade said: "This concert was an absolute dream come true! To share the stage with such incredible artists and feel the love from my Paris fans was magical. This win is for all African women with a vision to succeed. You can do anything you set your heart to."

The sold-out show is yet another testament to Yemi Alade’s global influence and status as one of the most prominent voices in African music.

