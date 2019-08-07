Earlier today, Nigerian singer, Wizkid announced his tour dates.

The tour will visit cities like London, Manchester and a few other dates. This comes after his performance at Afronation 2019 in Portugal on August 4, 2019.

Now, the singer is set to feature on a new song by British-Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kojo Funds. The song will be released later this week.

The announcement was made by Kojo Funds via his Instagram page on August 6, 2019. It also falls in line with a cheeky post on Wizkid’s Instagram stories where he wrote that, “New music in five years.” It seems a funny dig at people constantly pelting the singer with questions about when he will release ‘Joro.’

In other news, Wizkid also broke a Spotify record by surpassing seven million monthly listeners on August 6, 2019. By doing so, he became the first African artist to do so.

‘Brown Skin Girl,’ Wizkid’s collaboration with Beyonce and Saint Jhn also spent a second week at No. 1 on the World Music Song Sales Chart.