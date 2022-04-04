RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid loses Grammy for Best Global Music Album to Angelique Kidjo

Authors:

Motolani Alake

On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to multiple Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo, who won for her critically acclaimed album, Mother Nature.

Wizkid and Angelique Kidjo have already recorded a song together.
Wizkid and Angelique Kidjo have already recorded a song together.

On April 3, 2022, the Grammy Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Recommended articles

At the event, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was nominated for two categories: Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album. On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to multiple Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo, who won for her critically acclaimed album, Mother Nature.

The album also features Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and more on different songs.

Other nominees in the category were Rocky Dawuni.

When nominations were announced, Wizkid was thought to be the favorite for the category, because he had the biggest song in the category.

In 2020, Burna Boy lost the same category to Kidjo, when it was named 'World Music.'

Watch the facts only episode about the show below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Angelique Kidjo gives a shout-out to Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi as she wins her another Grammy award

Angelique Kidjo gives a shout-out to Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi as she wins her another Grammy award

Wizkid loses Grammy for Best Global Music Album to Angelique Kidjo

Wizkid loses Grammy for Best Global Music Album to Angelique Kidjo

Wizkid snubbed for the Best Global Music Performance Grammy Award

Wizkid snubbed for the Best Global Music Performance Grammy Award

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

MI Abaga set to wed Eniola Mafe

MI Abaga set to wed Eniola Mafe

A rising star in the Nigerian music scene; who is Joanny?

A rising star in the Nigerian music scene; who is Joanny?

Tonto Dikeh says her former boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri is a public di*k

Tonto Dikeh says her former boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri is a public di*k

Rick Ross & Davido set to storm Lagos for an unforgettable Easter Weekend

Rick Ross & Davido set to storm Lagos for an unforgettable Easter Weekend

'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

Trending

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring BNXN, Joeboy, Asake, Burna Boy and others

New Music Friday (Cover: BNXN)

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy [Instagram/DonJazzy]

Nigerian artistes have more foresight than Ghanaian musicians – 3Music Awards' CEO

Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Sarkodie and Davido

CONFIRMED: New Sound Sultan album on the way

sound sultan