On January 2, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid took to his Instagram page to announce that the new video for their collaborative effort, 'Ginger.'

The song was the second track off Wizkid's fourth studio album, Made In Lagos which continues to wax strong on Apple Music's UK album charts. The song was the biggest song from the album, and it sees two of Nigeria's pop heavyweights collaborate for something special.

Recently, both superstars were in Ghana to celebrate New Year's and Burna Boy can be seen with his girlfriend, Stefflon Don. Indications are that they have made up after the Jo Pearl episode.

Nigerian advertising executive and close associate of Burna Boy's, Chuka Obi has also announced that Wizkid and Burna Boy might have a new song on the way. You might remember that both superstars spent a lot of time together in London, England during the lockdown.