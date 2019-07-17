Artist: Patoranking featuring Bera

Song Title: Wilmer

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: July 17, 2019

Album: Wilmer

Producer: Mar Kamera

Video Director:

Details/Takeaway: The title track to Patoranking's second studio album, Wilmer. As is the album, the song is an ode to Patoranking's daughter, Wilmer.

It was also the first track on the album and its visuals comprises a vibrant and colorful hues which sees Patoranking and Georgian star, Bera celebrating Wilmer.

The video's celebratory theme is evident in the appearance of a piñata with an array of happy kids running through the party as bubbles floated in the air and balloons drifted around.

The video is the third off the album after 'Confirm' and 'Lenge Lenge.'

You can watch the video below;