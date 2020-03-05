On February 28, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido commenced the North American leg of his 'A Good Time Tour' at Union Hall in Edmonton, Canada. But on March 2, 2020, the singer-producer thrilled his fans at NEPTUNE, Seattle, Washington, USA.

It was the third date of the tour - Davido had performed at Commodore, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada just a day prior. During the event, Davido was supported by a live band as he performed hits like, 'Blow My Mind,' '1 Milli,' 'Risky,' Sweet In The Middle' and more from his latest album, A Good Time.

The singer was supported by his usual DMW cast including his official DJ, ECool and Spesh, The wildest moment of the evening appeared to be the performance of 'Sweet In The Middle.' The next tour date is set to hold at Midway, San Francisco, California.

You can watch a review of the performance below;