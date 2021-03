Details/Takeaway: After a releasing his EP, High Tension earlier in the year and singles like 'Cash App,' Bella Shmurda returns with a lamba song that gleans the detraction he gets from people.

He sings about what people say behind him and his indifferent reaction to it.

Artist: Bella Shmurda

Song Title: Rush Moving Fast

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: January 27, 2021

Label: TBA

Producer: Larry Lanes

Video Director: TBA

You can listen to the song below;