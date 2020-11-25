Details/Takeaway: 'O shock won ba'kan,' is the new yarn and it started on 'Loading,' his stellar performance on Olamide's 10th solo album, 'Carpe Diem.'
It's actually interesting that the song drops straight after that performance on 'Carpe Diem.'
On “Have fun”, Timz follows through on his gospel of enjoying yourself not-withstanding the current ongoing situations in Nigeria, regardless of the prevalent pandemic and other negative situations, he does this seamlessly as he vibes along with the percussion-heavy Afrobeats beat.
This video was scheduled to drop some weeks ago, but the release was postponed for unknown reasons.
Date: November 6, 2020
Song Title: Have Fun
Artist: Bad Boy Timz
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Rage
Album: Debut Album [TBD 2021]
Video Director: WG Films
Label: TBA
You can play the song below;