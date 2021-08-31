RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr directs her own video for 'Bloody Samaritan'

Motolani Alake

The video was directed by Ayra Starr herself.

Ayra Starr - Bloody Samaritan. (MAVIN)

Details/Takeaway: Co-written by Ayra Starr and produced by London, this searing summer anthem bristles with self-confidence as the Gen Z rising star banishes negative energy. She boasts, “I see you watching my stories, I see you gauging my lifestyle, I see you watching my movement, this bad bitch bad every day.”

Ayra Starr said: “I love this track because I was unapologetic and assertive on it – something people my age often struggle to be, and I want my fans to feel that way when they listen to it, liberated of societal standards and expectations.”

Artist: Ayra Starr

Song Title: Bloody Samaritan

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: 19 & Dangerous

Date of release: July 30, 2021

Label: MAVIN/Platoon

Producer: London

Video Director: Ayra Starr

You watch the video below;

Ayra Starr - Bloody Samaritan (Official Music Video) [Dir. by Ayra Starr]

Ayra Starr directs her own video for 'Bloody Samaritan'

