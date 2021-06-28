Jerry Shaffer and Bobbybanks collaborate for 'Shedibalabala Trademarked'
The song came after the storm of ownership involving Shaffer, Banks, Tobyshang and Sunkeysnoop towards the trendy song, 'Shedibalabala.' With a mini-documentary, Pulse Nigeria solved that problem.
Now, Shaffer, who trademarked 'Shedibalabala' and Bobbybanks, who was on the viral version of the song have released a video for their version. The song was produced by Rage and the video was directed by TG Omori.
You can watch it below;
