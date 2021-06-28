RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Jerry Shaffer and Bobbybanks collaborate for 'Shedibalabala Trademarked'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song was produced by Rage and the video was directed by TG Omori.

Jerry Shaffer and Bobbybanks collaborate for 'Shedibalabala Trademarked.' (TBD)

A few weeks ago, Pulse Nigeria reported that Hennessy's official hypeman, Jerry Shaffer and Hypeman Bobbybanks were about to release a video for their single, 'Shedibalala.'

The song came after the storm of ownership involving Shaffer, Banks, Tobyshang and Sunkeysnoop towards the trendy song, 'Shedibalabala.' With a mini-documentary, Pulse Nigeria solved that problem.

Now, Shaffer, who trademarked 'Shedibalabala' and Bobbybanks, who was on the viral version of the song have released a video for their version. The song was produced by Rage and the video was directed by TG Omori.

You can watch it below;

