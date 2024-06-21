ADVERTISEMENT
Victony reveals he used to be a dancer and tried acting before becoming a musician

Adeayo Adebiyi

Victony is one of Afrobeats most creative artists whose music and visuals showcase the different sides of his artistry.

The hitmaker who enjoyed global success in 2023 with his hit single 'Soweto' featuring Don Toliver & Rema has released his debut album 'Stubborn' on June 21, 2024.

On what inspired the album, Victony tells host Nandi Madiba that the project was inspired by everything he went through on his journey to success.

"Looking back at everything I’ve been through - my come-up story and how I’ve defied the odds. I’ve stayed true to myself and kept my eyes on the goal all along. Nothing else has been influenced by decisions."

On 'Stubborn,' Victony featured era-defining Afrobeats star Asake and Street hop sensation Shallipopi. Victony also fulfilled his dream of working with Guyanese-American star Saint Jhn which he calls one of his top 5 artists of all time.

"SAINt JHN is in my top five artists of all time. He’s someone I really look up to so you can imagine how much that session meant to me. Being in the same room as SAINt JHN and watching him create, learning from him. That was a very interesting record."

Victony has made a name for himself as one of Afrobeats' most creative artists whose imagery and dressing showcase his elaborate artistry. According to Victony, he has always enjoyed trying out different things including dancing and acting. These creative sides are always highlighted in his debut album where he fused different genres.

"Even outside music, I just love to try out different things. At some point, I was in a dance group. At some point, I tried acting. Even with some of the teasers I put out, I do acting here and there. So I try to incorporate that in my music as well, so I listen to all kinds of music. Fuse elements from different genres and try to make something beautiful. That’s something I really did during the process of making this album. I was in the learning phase and I just tried to apply all that I had learned."

Victony's debut album 'Stubborn' was released on June 21, 2024, and it parks 14 tracks all offering different sides of Victony's artistry while capturing his story of resilience.

