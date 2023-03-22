Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix
Nigerian singing sensation Victony has released the remix of his international hit single 'Soweto'.
Artist: Victony & Tempoe
Song Title: Soweto remix
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: March 22nd, 2023
Producers: Tempoe
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minute 40 seconds
Features: 2 - Don Toliver, Rema
Label: The Plug
Details/Takeaway: Victony combines his sweet singing with Rema's captivating flows and Don Toliver pop star melody for a remix that combines Afrobeats cadence and international pop appeal for a song made for a global audience.
