ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Victony has released the remix of his international hit single 'Soweto'.

Victony, Rema, Don Toliver
Victony, Rema, Don Toliver

Recommended articles

Artist: Victony & Tempoe

Song Title: Soweto remix

Genre: Afro-pop

ADVERTISEMENT

Date of Release: March 22nd, 2023

Producers: Tempoe

Song Art:

Victony feat Don Toliver & Rema - 'Soweto' remix
Victony feat Don Toliver & Rema - 'Soweto' remix Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minute 40 seconds

ADVERTISEMENT

Features: 2 - Don Toliver, Rema

Label: The Plug

Details/Takeaway: Victony combines his sweet singing with Rema's captivating flows and Don Toliver pop star melody for a remix that combines Afrobeats cadence and international pop appeal for a song made for a global audience.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix

Victony recruits Don Toliver & Rema for 'Soweto' remix

Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'

Ajebo Hustlers spread positivity with new single 'You Go Know'

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Sanwo-Olu lists Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' as current favourite song

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Wurld is cooking a dance album mixing Amapiano, Afrobeats

Wurld is cooking a dance album mixing Amapiano, Afrobeats

Ann Njemanze demands ₦‎50 million from Zeb Ejiro over 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Ann Njemanze demands ₦‎50 million from Zeb Ejiro over 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Davido curates 'Timeless Afro Playlist' ahead of upcoming album

Davido curates 'Timeless Afro Playlist' ahead of upcoming album

Top 10 notable feats by Nigerian female artists

Top 10 notable feats by Nigerian female artists

Davido announces March 31 as release date for highly anticipated album

Davido announces March 31 as release date for highly anticipated album

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy set to perform at 2023 UEFA Champions League final

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs

Davido (L'Officiel)

Davido announces March 31 as release date for highly anticipated album

Simi, Asake

'His music is very unique and representative of us,' Simi hails Asake