Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music

Tyla edged Asake, Rema, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Tems for the Best Afrobeats prize. She also beat Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, Diamond Platnumz, and TitoM & Yuppe to the Best African Act.
During her acceptance speech for the Best Afrobeats Act, Tyla gave a shout-out to Afrobeats for opening doors for African music.
"Thank you to Afrobeats, It has opened many doors for African music," she said on stage flanked by her younger sister.
Tyla's latest acceptance speech is considered by some observers to be a correction of her infamous acceptance speech at the 2024 VMAs where she chose to identify as an Amapiano artist after winning the Best Afrobeats with her hit single 'Water'.
Tyla's decision to give the VMAs a crash course on distinguishing African mainstream pop music was considered to be in bad taste, especially since her song 'Water' was largely an Afrobeats song.
Her decision to give Afrobeats its deserving props at the 2024 EMAs has been applauded as a sober appreciation of what the genre and movement has done for African acts.
See the full winners list at the 2024 EMAs below.
BEST SONG
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
BEST VIDEO
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
BEST ARTIST
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
BEST NEW
Benson Boone
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
BEST AFROBEATS
Tyla
BEST ROCK
Liam Gallagher
BEST LATIN
Peso Pluma
BEST K-POP
Jimin
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem
BEST R&B
Tyla
BEST LIVE
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
LE SSERAFIM
BIGGEST FANS
LISA
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Tyla
BEST ASIA ACT
BINI
BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT
Sia
BEST AUSTRIAN ACT
RAF Camora
BEST BRAZILIAN ACT
Pabllo Vittar
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Shawn Mendes
BEST CARIBBEAN ACT
Young Miko
BEST DUTCH ACT
Roxy Dekker
BEST FRENCH ACT
Pierre Garnier
BEST GERMAN ACT
AYLIVA
BEST INDIA ACT
Mali
BEST ISRAELI ACT
Noa Kirel
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Annalisa
BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT
Manuel Turizo
BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT
YeriMua
BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT
Dillom
BEST NORDIC ACT
Zara Larsson
BEST POLISH ACT
Daria Zawiałow
BEST PORTUGUESE ACT
Bárbara Bandeira
BEST SPANISH ACT
Lola Indigo
BEST SWISS ACT
Nemo
BEST U.K. & IRELAND ACT
RAYE
BEST U.S. ACT
Taylor Swift