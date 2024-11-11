RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

South African singer Tyla gave props to Afrobeats at the 2024 MTV EMAs.

Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music
Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music

Recommended articles

Tyla edged Asake, Rema, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Tems for the Best Afrobeats prize. She also beat Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, Diamond Platnumz, and TitoM & Yuppe to the Best African Act.

During her acceptance speech for the Best Afrobeats Act, Tyla gave a shout-out to Afrobeats for opening doors for African music.

"Thank you to Afrobeats, It has opened many doors for African music," she said on stage flanked by her younger sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyla's latest acceptance speech is considered by some observers to be a correction of her infamous acceptance speech at the 2024 VMAs where she chose to identify as an Amapiano artist after winning the Best Afrobeats with her hit single 'Water'.

Tyla's decision to give the VMAs a crash course on distinguishing African mainstream pop music was considered to be in bad taste, especially since her song 'Water' was largely an Afrobeats song.

Her decision to give Afrobeats its deserving props at the 2024 EMAs has been applauded as a sober appreciation of what the genre and movement has done for African acts.

See the full winners list at the 2024 EMAs below.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST SONG

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

BEST VIDEO

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

BEST ARTIST

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

BEST NEW

Benson Boone

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

BEST AFROBEATS

Tyla

BEST ROCK

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Gallagher

BEST LATIN

Peso Pluma

BEST K-POP

Jimin

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

BEST HIP-HOP

ADVERTISEMENT

Eminem

BEST R&B

Tyla

BEST LIVE

Taylor Swift

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST PUSH

LE SSERAFIM

BIGGEST FANS

LISA

BEST AFRICAN ACT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyla

BEST ASIA ACT

BINI

BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT

Sia

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST AUSTRIAN ACT

RAF Camora

BEST BRAZILIAN ACT

Pabllo Vittar

BEST CANADIAN ACT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shawn Mendes

BEST CARIBBEAN ACT

Young Miko

BEST DUTCH ACT

Roxy Dekker

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST FRENCH ACT

Pierre Garnier

BEST GERMAN ACT

AYLIVA

BEST INDIA ACT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mali

BEST ISRAELI ACT

Noa Kirel

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Annalisa

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT

Manuel Turizo

BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT

YeriMua

BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dillom

BEST NORDIC ACT

Zara Larsson

BEST POLISH ACT

Daria Zawiałow

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT

Bárbara Bandeira

BEST SPANISH ACT

Lola Indigo

BEST SWISS ACT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nemo

BEST U.K. & IRELAND ACT

RAYE

BEST U.S. ACT

Taylor Swift

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Viral Content on Social Media: Lessons from the most popular posts of 2024

Viral Content on Social Media: Lessons from the most popular posts of 2024

Pastor Sam Adeyemi's penis size advice to men

Pastor Sam Adeyemi's penis size advice to men

Mercy Aigbe reveals reason she married Kazim Adeoti as a second wife

Mercy Aigbe reveals reason she married Kazim Adeoti as a second wife

Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music

Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music

Tyla beats Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema to 2024 MTV EMAs [See full winners list]

Tyla beats Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema to 2024 MTV EMAs [See full winners list]

Actors driving Range Rovers are living fake lives - Actor Bimbo Manuel

Actors driving Range Rovers are living fake lives - Actor Bimbo Manuel

Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold combine for new hit single 'Pano Tona'

Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold combine for new hit single 'Pano Tona'

Rema makes Afrobeats history as 'Calm Down' reaches YouTube milestone

Rema makes Afrobeats history as 'Calm Down' reaches YouTube milestone

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 things to expect from Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

5 things to expect from Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

Fave takes center stage as Spotify EQUAL artist

Fave takes center stage as Spotify EQUAL artist

Yemi Alade's genre mastery is brave and exciting to see. [Spotify]

Here are 10 throwback songs of Yemi Alade that show her incredible range

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'