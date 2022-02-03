Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii’s 'Baddest Boy' with Davido debuts at No. 1

“Baddest Boy (Remix)” tallied 8.21 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming), 32.9 million in radio reach (No. 11 on radio) and 827,000 in TV reach (outside the Top 100).

This is Skiibii’s first No. 1 entry on the Top 50 as well as being the first entry on the chart – Skiibii joins Gyakie, Ladipoe and Nicki Minaj as artistes would have reached No. 1 with their first chart entry. Additionally, Skiibii joins Nicki Minaj as the only artistes to debut at No. 1 with their first chart entry – interestingly, both on a song featuring Davido; “Holy Ground” debuted at No. 1 in the debut week of Davido’s A Better Time album.

“Baddest Boy (Remix)” is Davido’s record extending fifth No. 1 entry on the TurnTable Top 50 – having previously reached the top with “FEM,” “Holy Ground,” “The Best,” and “FOR YOU.” Also, “Baddest Boy (Remix)” is Davido’s record-padding 13th top ten entry on the chart.

Davido becomes the first artiste to record a No. 1 entry in three calendar years; 2020 with three off A Better Time, 2021 with “FOR YOU” and “Baddest Boy (Remix)” in 2022.

In addition, Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy (Remix)” with Davido becomes the most popular ever in chart history, breaking the record recently set by Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” on chart dated January 3, 2022 (“Peru’s” previous record was a result of massive airplay while “Baddest Boy (Remix)” is due to huge streaming numbers due to multiple versions of the song being available).

On the streaming chart, “Baddest Boy (Remix)” is Davido’s ninth No. 1 entry on the chart – and Skiibii’s first. Additionally, it breaks the record for biggest streaming sum in a week, with its 8.21 million equivalent streams dwarfing the previous record of Joeboy’s “Sip (Alcohol)” of 6.56 million streams.

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” slides to No. 2 after topping the chart for four consecutive weeks – it continues to lead the radio chart with 52.6 million radio impressions (7th week at No. 1).

Kizz Daniel’s “Pour Me Water” slips 2-3 after topping the Top 50 for a week in 2021.

Adekunle Gold’s “Mercy” debuts at No. 4 on the Top 50 with 45.8 million in radio reach and 1.94 million equivalent streams; it is the fourth song off the artiste’s highly anticipated Catch Me If You Can album to enter the top ten.

As a result, Adekunle Gold becomes the first artiste since Wizkid to record at least four top ten entries off an album – Wizkid’s Made in Lagos spurned five top 10 entries on the chart (Davido’s A Better Time leads with eight top 10 entries).

Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky falls 4-5 while Burna Boy’s “B. D’OR” drops 3-6 (it leads this week’s TV chart with 15.5 million in TV reach.

Ckay’s “Emiliana” descends to No. 7 from its No. 5 peak while TI Blaze’s “Sometimes” with Olamide rises to a new peak of No. 8.