Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s 'Peru' stays at No. 1

“ZaZoo Zehh” rises to No. 6 following the premiere of its official video, having had one of the biggest debut weeks in YouTube NG history.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, January 10, 2022

“Peru” tallied 67.8 million in radio impressions to stay at No. 1 on radio, 14.2 million in TV impressions rising 3-1 on TV chart and 3.22 million equivalent streams to hold atop the streaming chart.

The chart points for both the original version and Ed Sheeran version of “Peru” accounts for the No. 1 entry. However, Ed Sheeran is credited for chart purposes as the new version of “Peru” accounts for a larger share of the total chart points.

“Peru” joins “FEM,” “Godly,” “Feeling,” “Kilometre,” “Lie,” “Understand” and “Alochol” as the No. 1 songs to have topped the three component charts.

Kizz Daniel’s former No. 1 “Pour Me Water” holds at No. 2 on the Top 50 with 2.2 million equivalent streams, 34.5 million in radio reach and 13.2 million in TV reach.

Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” returns to its No. 3 peak on the Top 50 having tallied 1.05 million equivalent streams, 49.8 million in radio reach and 10.4 million in TV reach

Fave’s “Baby Riddim” moves 7-4 after peaking at No. 1 while Joeboy’s 10-week No. 1 “Alcohol” falls 3-5 this week.

Portable, Poco Lee & Olamide’s “ZaZoo Zehh” rises to a new peak of No. 6 on the Top 50; the song tallied 11.1 million in radio reach, 2.78 million equivalent streams and 5.33 million in TV reach.

Mayorkun & Victony’s “Holy Father'' slips 5-7 after peaking at No. 2 while Kizz Daniel’s “Eh God (Barnabas)” is steady at No. 8 for three consecutive weeks.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Timaya’s “Cold Outside” with Buju makes a return to the top ten at No. 9 having peaked at No. 4 while Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky keeps at No. 10 for another week.

Just outside the top ten is Ruger’s “Dior” at No. 13 (the song isn’t available on Audiomack), Ckay’s “Emiliana” at No. 14 and TI Blaze’s “Sometimes” jumps from No. 41 to No. 18 following an assist from Olamide.