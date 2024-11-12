Tito Da Fire played a key role in Antonio Vergara’s The Fury Album

The participation of Tito Da Fire in Antonio Vergara’s acclaimed album The Fury has been recognised with a nomination for the 2025 Grammy® in the category of Best Contemporary Blues Album.

This nomination marks a significant milestone in Tito’s career, as he played a key role in creating a project that not only celebrates the roots of blues but takes them to new heights with its fusion of traditional and modern sounds with his Afro-fusion style.

The Fury, released on August 29, 2024, features 13 tracks that explore the richness of contemporary blues while incorporating innovation from artists around the world. With contributions from several international collaborators, the album stands out for its musical diversity and the impressive quality of its compositions. Tito Da Fire was a part of this groundbreaking project, adding a unique layer of vocal emotion and authenticity.

A Key Contribution to The Fury

The participation of Tito Da Fire in The Fury has been crucial to the album’s distinctive character. He joined a talented group of musicians and artists to create an album that goes beyond traditional blues, blending influences from various cultures and sounds. Their contributions highlights the depth of the project and underscores the impact of collaboration in contemporary music.

About TITO DA FIRE

Based in Dallas, USA TITO DA FIRE is a world-class Afro-fusion Musician - a Nigerian Singer/Song-writer and Producer with Ghanian and Liberian ancestry, known for creating a unique sound that transcends borders, fusing Afrobeats with World Music, Pop, R&B and Reggae. Impacting globally, Tito Da Fire has been a voting member of the Recording Academy since 2022. He featured on the Grammy® Nominated Album The Fury in Best Contemporary Blues album category by Antonio Vergara in the 2025 Grammy® and collaborated on the World Yoga Day “Gratitude Song” commissioned by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, featuring Grammy®Winners and International Stars, and also performed at the Nigerian Presidential Villa. Aso Rock. Notable collaborations include records with Grammy® Winners Wouter Kellerman and Beenie Man.

In addition to music, Tito is an Actor featured in “The Designer Bag”, and “Destination Dallas” movies and an advocate for environmental conservation, having served as Brand Ambassador for the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) for 2 years, along with several years of composing music and Ad copies that ran Globally for fortune 500 brands.

Music Projects:

Grammy® Nominated Participator - Best Contemporary Blues Album (The Fury)

Grammy® Voting Member of the Recording Academy

GRAMMYU MENTOR

Multi-Media Awards Nominations - The Future Awards - DAME Media Awards

Acting Projects:

The Designer Bag - (film), Destination Dallas - (film), Couples Saga - (film) Pidgin Street - (sitcom)

The Impact of The Fury

The Grammy® nomination for The Fury reflects the magic that is created when artists from around the world unite with a shared vision. With contributions from renowned international artists, the album has crossed borders and reached a global audience. The inclusion of Septimius The Great in this project highlights the power of music to connect people from different cultures and create a dialogue that transcends the musical.

This project reaffirms Antonio Vergara's and all of its collaborators' place at the forefront of contemporary blues, showing that the genre continues to evolve and resonate with new generations. The Grammy® nomination not only celebrates the individual talent of the artists but also the power of collaboration and the ability of music to transform and inspire.

You can listen to it here https://antoniovergara.ffm.to/thefury

---