Tik Tok star Raybekah drops highly anticipated single 'Ex Boyfriend'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Raybekah, one of Nigeria’s most exciting new artists is set to drop her new single 'Ex Boyfriend', after the infectious track went viral on TikTok in Africa.

Raybekah
Raybekah

The original TikTok clip is closing in on 20 million views, 60k creations & in 1 week it received over 9.5k pre-saves and is now sitting on 20K. The song also caught the attention of Craig David, Justine Skye, Mahalia & more and with over 1.8M social followers and just hitting 1M on TikTok - the song has become an anthem for those experiencing breakups.

Raybekah is a rising star blessed with a sensational voice who began writing lyrics in secondary school days before officially started making music at age the age of 15. To date she has released 5 singles and two videos.

'Ex Boyfriend' resonates with a young generation dealing with the travails of love and the emotional rollercoaster it brings along.

Raybekah
Raybekah Pulse Nigeria

STREAM HERE

Ex Boyfriend

