Tik Tok star Raybekah drops highly anticipated single 'Ex Boyfriend'

The original TikTok clip is closing in on 20 million views, 60k creations & in 1 week it received over 9.5k pre-saves and is now sitting on 20K. The song also caught the attention of Craig David, Justine Skye, Mahalia & more and with over 1.8M social followers and just hitting 1M on TikTok - the song has become an anthem for those experiencing breakups.