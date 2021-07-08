These 10 artists are dropping their highly anticipated albums this summer [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

In the last 3 years Rema’s three EPs, international collaborations and a handful of smashing hit singles have fortified his name as a powerhouse of Afrobeat.

However, in recent weeks, The 21-year-old star slagged off ties with Afrobeat as he invented a new sub-genre Afro-Rave with the release of his upcoming album ‘Rave & Roses’ that he assures will deliver a listening experience like never before.

His debut album to be released this summer needs no further promotion with no specific date in sight. When it drops you’ll know with a single phrase; Another Banger!

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever (July 30th): 2020 was a rather quiet year for Billie Eilish’s presence in the streaming platforms. Billie Eilish only dropped 3 singles; Grammy-winning No time to die (in February pre covid lockdown), My Future and Therefore I Am in the fall of 2020.

However, for the Seven-time grammy-winning alternative singer, 2020 was all hands on deck as she worked on her third album, Happier than ever. Her new promotional singles Lost Cause, Your Power, and ‘NDA’; Which drops on the 9th of July 2021 is a mere glimpse of the new phase of the teenager's growth into a young woman.

In her groundbreaking documentary available on Apple Tv, A snippet of what seems to be the theme of Happier than ever was played amidst scenes. Non-fans have often called out Billie Eilish and her fandom for turning depression and anxiety into ‘aesthetics’. Well, perhaps this is Billie Eilish finally giving us happy music.

Drake Certified Lover Boy (TBD): Drake keeps posting snippets via his Instagram stories in promotion of his next album ‘Certified Lover Boy’. Which he even changed his hairstyle for.

In March when the demand for this highly anticipated album got very high. Scary hours was released. A three-track EP featuring buzzing mc Lil-baby, and Ymcmb’s Rick Ross. Debuted at no 1,2,3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other rappers dropping albums this summer should watch out.

Lana Del Rey Blue Bannisters (TBD): This will be Lana Del Rey’s eighth studio album. ‘Blue Bannisters’ is preceded by three singles, blue bannisters, wildflower wildfire, Textbook. In a recent tweet, the alternative singer took to Twitter to say this. I'm telling my story because I’m the only one that can tell it.

Bleachers Take the sadness out of Saturday night (July 30): The alternative scene appears to be packed with summer anthems as The bleachers assemble again to give head-nodding rock rhythms similar to 2018’s Love Simon movie soundtrack. Merely from the bleachers’ newest project title, it is okay to expect feel-good sounds to kill the summer depression.

Don Toliver L.O.A.D (TBD): Don Toliver's airy voice places him as one of the pioneers of Cloud Rap; a spacy, hazed sound that seems to be an extension of trap music. And L.O.A.D( Life Of A Don) his sophomore album rumoured to come out this summer, makes a statement even before its final arrival; He is no one-hit-wonder.

Lorde Solar Power (August 20): We have lost a few female artists to certain factors.

We lost Adele to ‘me time’, Lady Gaga to Hollywood’ Rihanna to Fenty and Lorde to what appears to be ‘mental exhaustion. After Lorde peaced-out from the music scene since 2017’s Melodrama album, the Royals singer makes her return with a self-reflection project titled ‘Solar power’. After dropping a well-received single + music video, Lorde wants to enlighten us on what the last 3 years of stepping out of the spotlight have taught her. We should learn.

Travis Scott Utopia (TBD): ‘A utopia is an imaginary community or society that possesses highly desirable or nearly perfect qualities for its citizens (Source: Wikipedia). American rapper and producer sure has a thing for creating fictional worlds with music. Coming on the second anniversary of his grammy-nominated album ‘Astroworld’. The Antidote rapper teased his 41M Followers on IG. ‘See you in Utopia’

Clairo Sling (July 16): Clairo’s fusion aesthetic Lofi tunes in her debut album ‘Immunity’ stormed TikTok over the lockdown. While an image as a bedroom singer is easier to paint while listening to her latest promotional single Blouse. The bedroom singer's image might wear off and be replaced with something else that isn't so certain. On the 16th, we’ll find out.

Lil Nas X Montero (TBD): In 2019, if anyone told us Montero was the destination before we took our horses and rode down old town road, there's a huge chance not everyone will get on that ride with Lil Nas X. The Columbian Record singer is now a solid pop-culture icon after his openness regarding his sexuality. We can call him an industry puppet, satanic, fake, but with his upcoming album montero, Lil Nas X will earn another name; ‘A certified Hitmaker’. That we can't deny.

Which Album are you most excited for? It's all of them for me.

------