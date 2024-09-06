Hitmaker The Therapist taps Tyler ICU, Magicsticks for party starter '4X4'

ADVERTISEMENT
The Therapist has brought defining figures of Amapiano across South Africa and Nigeria for new hit record '4X4'.

The fast-rising, multi-talented singer announced himself on the global Afrobeats stage in 2020 with the release of his smash hit single 'Knack,' which showcased his genre-bending abilities.

Since kicking off his career, The Therapist has soared to hitmaker status, with his single 'Knack' accumulating over 10 million streams across all platforms. His unique music and captivating brand have earned him a huge following, with over 3.3 million followers across his TikTok and Instagram pages.

Following a two-year break after the release of his hit single ‘Knack’, The Therapist is back with a new party-starting record '4X4' featuring South African hitmaker Tyler ICU.

Released September 6, 2024, this sensational record will kick off a new chapter in The Therapist's career as he sets to establish himself as one of Afropop’s finest hitmakers.

'4X4' is a chest-thumping record delightfully interspersed with catchy one-liners and stunning melodies. With pulsating Amapiano production and Tyler ICU's vibrant verse, '4X4' will take over speakers and charts.

This log-drum punctuated party-starter carries The Therapist's signature talk style delivery that's fast becoming an Afrobeats niche in which listeners can expect him to play a leading role.

Produced by the era-defining Magicsticks whose partnership with Asake popularized Amapiano exploration in Afrobeats with additional production from South African hitmaker Tyler ICU, ‘4X4’ brings together the best of both worlds to create a thrilling record.

Released under 5K Records Limited / Sony Music Entertainment UK and WYN Enterprise, The Therapist invites listeners to join him as he embarks on an exciting journey of introducing his unique sound to the world.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

