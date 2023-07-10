The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

"He's learning the piano. He wants to bring something new to his performance," Adekunle Gold's manager Elizabeth Sobowale tells me. After just blowing away Europeans with an electric performance in which he infused electronic dance elements that elevated the experience, Adekunle Gold is decidedly working to further stretch the spectrum of his stagecraft.

While mass attention is now turning to his superlative stagemanship, those following his music from his early days can tell that whatever Adekunle Gold is doing isn't new and it's in fact, a constant evolution that has seen him go from Highlife AG to Popstar AG, and now the Rockstar AG.

A look at Adekunle Gold's evolution offers insights into his impressive stagecraft and how he shape shifts according to his music and audience.

In Afrobeats live performances, something most artists painfully lack is the ability to perform their songs in a way that connects and entertains. Different sounds and genres require different types of performances, and understanding this means that artists must be ready to shape shifts accordingly.

Adekunle Gold understands this hence he brings different vital elements of each genre into his live performances while also adding unique elements to further elevate the audience experience.

Inspired by Yoruba indigenous Highlife and Fuji music of legends like Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, and Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, Adekunle Gold started by fusing Highlife and Folk Yoruba music into his sound. He scored niched hits with his early offerings like 'Sade' and 'Orente' which shot him to the mainstream where he would deliver more hits like 'Pick Up' and 'Ire'.

During his Highlife Era, Adekunle Gold's live performances packed the makings of an artist who understands the music he makes and the best way to convey it to listeners. He delivered live renditions that were unencumbered by overriding electronic assistance and this way, the performance packs the fresh, original, and sonic richness that drives Highlife.

Take for example his performance at the UBA CEO Awards in 2017 where accompanied by a live band, Adekunle Gold offered an impressive performance that rides on his vocal prowess and confidence.

In 2018 at a TED X event, he delivered a performance worthy of a modern Highlife maestro. While he could elect to perform without a band and lip sync like the average artist that operated in the mainstream, Adekunle Gold understands that to give listeners a proper performance he needed to add the underlying elements that define his Highlife fusion.

And when he took his music to fans in the UK at the O2 Indigo Hall, Adekunle Gold brought along a band that provided the elements required to give the audience a satisfactory and original performance.

In 2019, Adekunle Gold made the switch to Pop music with his critically acclaimed album 'Afropop Vol. 1.' He underwent an all-round rebrand that created a personality and visuals that compliment his music.

He traded the Sunny Ade-inspired hat for locks and the African prints for more Urban fashion that offers a visible shift in mindset. Hits like 'Something Different' and 'Okay' cemented Adekunle Gold's artistic switch and with a Popstar profile he undertook to offer befitting live renditions.

Despite having an understandable excuse to relax on his stagecraft given that he now makes Pop music, Adekunle Gold opted to continue using a live band to offer an elevated experience.

In 2020, he delivered a 20 minutes minimalist live performance at the Paste Studio,3 New York.

Following the success of 'Afropop Vol 1', Adekunle Gold released his follow-up album 'Catch Me If You Can' which further propelled his popstar status. Adekunle Gold attracted international attention which would see him perform more across the world, and this led him to further stretch the limit of his stagemanship.

At the Tiny Desk in 2022, he delivered one of the best showings from a Nigerian act. His Highlife and R&B influences meant that Adekunle Gold possesses higher vocal prowess compared to the average Afropbeats act and he doesn't fail to showcase this in his live performances where he has the confidence to let his voice do the work.

From the 'Something In The Water Festival' in 2022 down to his shows in Manchester, Cleveland, Seattle, and Melbourne Adekunle Gold delivered impressive live performances that added something new.

At the Davido’s 02 Academy show in 2022 assisted by The Composers, Adekunle Gold had 20,000 people singing along to his award-winning hit record 'High'.

After going from a Highlife fusion artist to an impressive Popstar, Adekunle Gold is now Tio Tequila which is a new height for him as he moves into his superstar Rockstar era. And like his past artistic offerings, Tio Tequila takes his stagemanship to a whole new level.

Adekunle Gold recently caused excitement on social media after footage of his performances in Belgium and Denmark surfaced on Twitter with fans taken by his conscious effort to infuse EDM elements into his music to delight an audience who take delight in the genre.

However, while the big moment brought attention to Adekunle Gold's elevated stagecraft, it shouldn't be lost on fans and observers that he's an artist who has always paid close attention to his stagemanship. And the primary reason he was booked for a Rock Concert at Copenhagen and his ability to deliver on such a stage is tied to years of honing his skills.

With his fifth album 'Tequila Ever After' set for release in the coming weeks, listeners can expect to witness the rockstar version of Adekunle Gold. His tour is set to deliver an even more impressive stagemanship as Adekunle Gold alongside his impressive band would be making each performance themed for the elevated experiences of different audiences.

It took hundreds of hours of rehearsals for Adekunle Gold to build the confidence, control, and synergy needed to operate at the top of live music in Afrobeats. And even as he ascends to the highest level of his career yet, it's certain he won't stop.