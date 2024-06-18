ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid's lawyers serve Terry G takedown notice over uncleared song

Adeayo Adebiyi

Terry G explains why he failed to clear his collaboration with Wizkid.

According to the seminal Nigerian street pop star, during his days, collaborations were the result of love and respect among colleagues and there were no formalities and need for clearance before releasing the collaboration.

"When we did the song, it was all about love and there was nothing like clearance," Terry G tells host Adesope in pidgin.

The hitmaker further acknowledged that the music business has evolved and there's a need to be professional and get the necessary clearances.

Terry G stated that his management got an email from Wizkid's lawyers who demanded that he take down the song and he has instructed his team to take it down.

Terry G's decision to release his 'Mary Jane' in 2024 came as a surprise to fans, especially since the song was recorded many years ago. It also led to speculation as to whether the song was cleared by Wizkid.

Despite the takedown notice, Terry G maintains that he still holds Wizkid in very high regard and has fond memories of the Grammy winner whom he describes as the Jay Z of his generation.

During the interview with Adesope, Terry G gave insights into the inspiration behind his eccentric style of music that rocketed him to mainstream success.

You can watch Terry G's full interview with the Afrobeats podcast below.

