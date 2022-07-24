RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems features on the soundtrack of Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Tems is one of the artists set to appear on the soundtrack of Wakanda Forever which is a sequel to Marvel's Black Panther.

Details: Nigerian superstar Tems features on the soundtrack of the yet-to-be-released Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever. This surprise was revealed when Marvel released the trailer for Wakanda Forever on Sunday 24th July 2022 and it featured Tems singing a cover for Bob Marley's 'No Woman No Cry'.

Significance of a Nigerian and African Artist for the soundtrack of Wakanda Forever: The Black Panther franchise is based on a fictional African country 'Wakanda' and this carries significant sentimental and cultural value for Africans and blacks all around the world.

The soundtrack album for the first installment of Black Panther was curated by Kendrick Lamar and it featured artists such as The Weeknd, SZA, Travis Scott, Future, Khalid, School Boy Q, Jorja Smith, Swalee, and James Blake, amongst others.

The notable omission of African artists drew great criticism from Africans who felt relegated in a movie that was supposedly about them. The choice of Tems is perhaps aimed at correcting this and giving the movie more African representation.

Why Tems?: Tems is currently one of the hottest Nigerian and African artists internationally. Since she was featured on Wizkid's 'Essence', she has gone to achieve international success winning the BET for Best International Act while also featuring on Drake's, Future's, and more recently, Beyonce's album.

Tems is an artist that appeals to black audiences in America and Europe, especially among Gen Z consumers. She also has sizeable followership in Nigeria and Africa which makes her a perfect choice for an Afro-centric movie.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF WAKANDA FORVER BELOW

