RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems gets second US Platinum Plaque with Future's 'Wait For U'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Monday 30th February 2022, American rapper Future tweeted that his hit single 'Wait For U' off his recent album 'I Never Liked You' has gone platinum.

Tems - (Afropunk)
Tems - (Afropunk)
Recommended articles

The announcement means that Nigerian sensation Tems who is featured on the record alongside Canadian rapper Drake will receive her second US certification.

Tems received her first Platinum plaque in October 2021 when 'Essence' crossed the one million sales mark.

Since achieving international fame with the success of 'Essence,' Tems has been featured on the albums of global superstars Drake and his long-term collaborator Future.

With her second platinum plaque, Tems will be joining Wizkid as the only other Nigerian artist with two US platinum plaques. Wizkid achieved the feat by featuring on Drake's global hit 'One Dance' and his smash international hit 'Essence' featuring Tems.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court nullifies NBC's amended code

Court nullifies NBC's amended code

Multi-talented creator Nissi Ogulu partners with Binance for African music themed NFTs

Multi-talented creator Nissi Ogulu partners with Binance for African music themed NFTs

Tems gets second US Platinum Plaque with Future's 'Wait For U'

Tems gets second US Platinum Plaque with Future's 'Wait For U'

Something hooge: Sabinus demands N1bn from beverage firm over trademark infringement

Something hooge: Sabinus demands N1bn from beverage firm over trademark infringement

Comedian D.L. Hughley calls out Mo’Nique over contract dispute

Comedian D.L. Hughley calls out Mo’Nique over contract dispute

'She denied me sex and poured water on me while asleep' - Kalu Ikeagwu says as he takes ex-wife to court

'She denied me sex and poured water on me while asleep' - Kalu Ikeagwu says as he takes ex-wife to court

A new season of ‘Picture Perfect’ series is officially in the works

A new season of ‘Picture Perfect’ series is officially in the works

Dice Ailes debuts with female-centric EP 'Ladies First'

Dice Ailes debuts with female-centric EP 'Ladies First'

Annie Idibia faults Instagram glitch, says all is well with her marriage

Annie Idibia faults Instagram glitch, says all is well with her marriage

Trending

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Olamide

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Watch Nigerian musician Falz score a goal at Old Trafford

Falz scores wonder goal at Old Trafford