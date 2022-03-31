Tems Launches ‘Leading Vibe Radio’ on Apple Music

On ‘Leading Vibe Radio’, Tems says she will be “shining a light on women, artists, and creatives that are finding their way, finding their voice, and talking about how to be good soil—something that greatness can grow out of,” and bring “Africa to the world.”

The inaugural episode of Leading Vibe Radio is an introduction to Tems, her co-hosts and her new show. She answers questions from her co-manager Muyiwa and brother Tunji, and shares details, stories and thoughts about her life, her childhood, her creative process and her taste in music. The trio expands on the episode’s broad theme of ‘Leading The Vibe’, as we eavesdrop on honest and real conversations, soundtracked by a personally curated playlist featuring some of Tems’ favourite songs and artists, old and new.

Video trailer, key quotes and image below. If you’re able to use, please credit to Leading Vibe Radio with Tems on Apple Music 1.

Leading Vibe Radio with Tems will air biweekly on Saturdays on Apple Music 1 at 7am PT / 3pm UK, beginning April 2nd.

Listen live for free at or anytime on-demand with an Apple Music subscription at apple.co/_LeadingVibe

VIDEO | Leading Vibe Radio with Tems: Trailer

QUOTES - Tems tells Apple Music about ‘Leading Vibe Radio’

Tems tells Apple Music about the show title and how she developed the “Leading Vibe” brand from her 2018 single, “Mr Rebel”

“I don't know why or how that phrase came into my song. Afterwards I realised that it came for a reason, and Leading Vibe is really what it says: leading the vibe and creating opportunities for people, creating an alternative, and helping people navigate life. It’s helping people to become leaders, helping people to find their own voice, their own sound, their own thing—and to get the best of life.”

Tems tells Apple Music about the purpose of the show

“‘Leading Vibe Radio’ is really aimed at talking about real things, shining a light on women, artists, and creatives that are finding their way, finding their voice, and talking about how to be good soil—something that greatness can grow out of.”

“Africa is the source, so pay attention. There are many ‘leading vibes,’ and it’s about all of us collectively coming together to lead the vibe—that’s Africa to the world.”

---