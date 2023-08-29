Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

“African Qupid” houses amazing jams including ‘911’, ‘Turn on the Light’ & ‘Detty December’ amongst others with production credits going to the sound Engineer Chargy Mix and outstanding producers like; Stunna Beats, Joel Enakele, Austyno & Ovis Tebrown.

In the words of the highly gifted University of Maryland graduate, "African Qupid showcases my creativity & music diversity. A conscious creative attempt at carving my own lane and genre which I call 'Afro-Bridge; a bridge to the different parts of the World which helps inspire his sound!"

Pulse Nigeria

The EP is finely laced with Sho the Icon's distinct smooth vocals and well crafted lyrics backed by solid beats. From the infectious hooks of "911" to the sweet melodies of "Turn on the Light," every single on the African Qupid bears testament to the singer's artistry.

Pulse Nigeria

This masterpiece is a must-have for any true music lover, and it's available on all major streaming platforms.

Connect with SHO THE ICON

Instagram - @Shotheicon

Twitter - @Shotheicon

---