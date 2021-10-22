RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems releases new video for, 'Crazy Things'

Motolani Alake

Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.

Tems [The Line Of Best Fit]
Tems [The Line Of Best Fit]

Details/Takeaway: The song aligns with Tems' whirlwind rise over the past two years. In March or April, she tweeted that "Crazy Things are appuning." As it turns out, she was only teasing the song.

In a way, the song feels Wizkid-esque, with its strong Afro-Fusion essence.

Artist: Tems

Song Title: Crazy Things

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: September 10, 2021

Label: RCA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: UAX

You can listen to the song below;

Tems - Crazy Tings (Official Video)

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

