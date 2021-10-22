Details/Takeaway: The song aligns with Tems' whirlwind rise over the past two years. In March or April, she tweeted that "Crazy Things are appuning." As it turns out, she was only teasing the song.
Tems releases new video for, 'Crazy Things'
Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.
In a way, the song feels Wizkid-esque, with its strong Afro-Fusion essence.
Artist: Tems
Song Title: Crazy Things
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: September 10, 2021
Label: RCA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: UAX
