Details/Takeaway: After his 2019 run, Port Harcourt legend, Duncan Mighty features in Port Harcourt brethren, the Grammy-winning Burna Boy on new single, 'Nibolowa.'
In English, 'Nibolowo,' which is Yoruba means, 'Where are you?'
In English, 'Nibolowo,' which is Yoruba means, 'Where are you?' A few months ago, both hometown heroes reunited during Burna Boy's homecoming concert in Port Harcourt.
Artist: Duncan Mighty featuring Burna Boy
Song Title: Nibolowa
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 17 2021
Label/Distro: Young Wealth/Orchard
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
