RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy and Duncan Mighty do a Port Harcourt collision on new single, 'Nibolowa'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

In English, 'Nibolowo,' which is Yoruba means, 'Where are you?'

Duncan Mighty featuring Burna Boy. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: After his 2019 run, Port Harcourt legend, Duncan Mighty features in Port Harcourt brethren, the Grammy-winning Burna Boy on new single, 'Nibolowa.'

Recommended articles

In English, 'Nibolowo,' which is Yoruba means, 'Where are you?' A few months ago, both hometown heroes reunited during Burna Boy's homecoming concert in Port Harcourt.

Artist: Duncan Mighty featuring Burna Boy

Song Title: Nibolowa

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: August 17 2021

Label/Distro: Young Wealth/Orchard

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Duncan-Mighty-Ft-Burna-Boy-Nibolowa (Audio)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Glover airs new TV commercial- 'Glover for Everyone'

Award-winning South African film 'Influence' is now available in Nigeria

Burna Boy and Duncan Mighty do a Port Harcourt collision on new single, 'Nibolowa'

See artwork for Tiwa Savage's new EP, 'Water and Garri'

Mayjay releases new EP, '4:19'

BBNaija 2021: Maria raises alarm over missing condoms in the house

'If you don't have a job in the UK or US, you are either proud or lazy' - Williams Uchemba

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney found out I was the wild card from a chaperone - Pere

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Whitemoney blows hot in argument with Pere