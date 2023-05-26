I recorded over 10,000 songs for Nollywood - Stanley Okorie

Stanley Okorie is a prominent musician who has recorded some of the most memorable soundtracks across Nigerian music. In a recent interview with Wonu Osikoya on The Osikoya Speaks Podcast, Okorie revealed that he has recorded over 10,000 songs for Nollywood.

"In like four years I was making all the music in Hollywood...I have recorded over 10,000 soundtracks," Okorie said.

In the interview, Okorie talked about the business of making soundtracks for Nigerian movies while sharing the challenges that come with working in such a demanding industry.

In 2023, Stanley Okorie enjoyed a viral moment after his song 'Billionaire' recorded for the Nollywood movie 'Return of The Billionaire' trended on social media. The social media traction rocketed the song to the top of the Spotify Nigeria Viral Chart.