ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

The latest update of Spotify’s Journey of a Billion Streams takes a look into the exportation of Afrobeats.

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats
Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

This cultural exportation currently taking place thanks to Afrobeats’ prevalence in mainstream global media is the focus of this week’s update to Spotify’s Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams site.

Recommended articles

Launched by Spotify last month to chronicle Afrobeats’ growth from West Africa to the global stages, the site has so far journeyed through Afrobeats' origins in Ghana and Nigeria, the evolution into the current sound, and its fusion with other genres.

Afrobeats' surge in popularity can be linked to several factors including international collaborations, the power of social media, the rise in music streaming, and the African diaspora.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Spotify-commissioned research conducted by Kuvora, 28% of fans believe that international collaborations are one of the key factors driving the growth of Afrobeats.

The findings from the research and a deep-dive article into Afrobeats as a tool for cultural export are included in this week’s site update. The experts are back, sharing insights into the globalization of Afrobeats. This week’s videos feature:

  • Benewaah Boateng, Spotify’s West Africa Editor
  • Efya, a Ghanaian artist
  • Seyi Shay, a Nigerian singer and songwriter
  • Kofi Bansah, a Ghanaian music producer
  • Obi Asika, CEO of Storm Records, one of Nigeria’s pioneer music labels
  • May7ven, a UK-based Afrobeats artist and pioneer

Thanks to music streaming, African creators can now earn from their art as Spotify exposes them to 550 million active users on the platform, resulting in new audiences and more streams for the artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Spotify's recently launched annual report, "Loud & Clear", made increased transparency in the music industry by sharing data on Spotify’s royalty payments and breaking down the global streaming economy, Afrobeats artists are set to enjoy an increased payday on the platform.

In 2022, revenues generated by Nigerian artists from Spotify alone reached over 11,000,000,000 NGN. While Nigerian music industry revenues overall have grown 63% from 2021 to 2022 (according to IFPI), revenues generated by Nigerian artists – from Spotify alone – grew 74% over this same period.

The number of Nigerian artists who generated more than 5M NGN and 10M NGN in royalties from Spotify alone has increased by nearly 25% over the last year.

Top exported Afrobeats Artists, Songs, and Albums on Spotify
Top exported Afrobeats Artists, Songs, and Albums on Spotify Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the data on the revenues generated by Nigerian artists, there are also new data on:

  • Top exported Afrobeats albums
  • Top exported Afrobeats artists 
  • Top exported Afrobeats tracks
  • Top exported female Afrobeats tracks 

Some of the top cities, outside of Lagos, where Afrobeats is getting the most streams are London, Paris, Abuja, Nairobi, Amsterdam, and Accra.

Readers can get the latest updates on Spotify's Afrobeats website.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

Mavin Records' new signee Lifesize Teddy debuts with 'LST EP'

Mavin Records' new signee Lifesize Teddy debuts with 'LST EP'

This isn't leadership - Mr Macaroni lambasts Nigerian senate president

This isn't leadership - Mr Macaroni lambasts Nigerian senate president

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

I finished my EP in just 2 hours - Shallipopi

I finished my EP in just 2 hours - Shallipopi

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

From likes to lights, influencers are Nollywood's new acting pipeline

From likes to lights, influencers are Nollywood's new acting pipeline

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr features on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite'

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Adekunle talks about responding to internet trolls

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs