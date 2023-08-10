Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

Launched by Spotify last month to chronicle Afrobeats’ growth from West Africa to the global stages, the site has so far journeyed through Afrobeats' origins in Ghana and Nigeria, the evolution into the current sound, and its fusion with other genres.

Latest Update on Spotify’s Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams site

Afrobeats' surge in popularity can be linked to several factors including international collaborations, the power of social media, the rise in music streaming, and the African diaspora.

According to Spotify-commissioned research conducted by Kuvora, 28% of fans believe that international collaborations are one of the key factors driving the growth of Afrobeats.

The findings from the research and a deep-dive article into Afrobeats as a tool for cultural export are included in this week’s site update. The experts are back, sharing insights into the globalization of Afrobeats. This week’s videos feature:

Benewaah Boateng , Spotify’s West Africa Editor

, Spotify’s West Africa Editor Efya , a Ghanaian artist

, a Ghanaian artist Seyi Shay , a Nigerian singer and songwriter

, a Nigerian singer and songwriter Kofi Bansah , a Ghanaian music producer

, a Ghanaian music producer Obi Asika , CEO of Storm Records, one of Nigeria’s pioneer music labels

, CEO of Storm Records, one of Nigeria’s pioneer music labels May7ven, a UK-based Afrobeats artist and pioneer

Afrobeats and streaming

Thanks to music streaming, African creators can now earn from their art as Spotify exposes them to 550 million active users on the platform, resulting in new audiences and more streams for the artists.

According to Spotify's recently launched annual report, "Loud & Clear", made increased transparency in the music industry by sharing data on Spotify’s royalty payments and breaking down the global streaming economy, Afrobeats artists are set to enjoy an increased payday on the platform.

In 2022, revenues generated by Nigerian artists from Spotify alone reached over 11,000,000,000 NGN. While Nigerian music industry revenues overall have grown 63% from 2021 to 2022 (according to IFPI), revenues generated by Nigerian artists – from Spotify alone – grew 74% over this same period.

The number of Nigerian artists who generated more than 5M NGN and 10M NGN in royalties from Spotify alone has increased by nearly 25% over the last year.

Other data updates

In addition to the data on the revenues generated by Nigerian artists, there are also new data on:

Top exported Afrobeats albums

Top exported Afrobeats artists

Top exported Afrobeats tracks

Top exported female Afrobeats tracks

Some of the top cities, outside of Lagos, where Afrobeats is getting the most streams are London, Paris, Abuja, Nairobi, Amsterdam, and Accra.