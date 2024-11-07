RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fave takes center stage as Spotify EQUAL artist

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify announes Nigerian singings sensation Fave as the Equal artist for November 2024.

FAVE first captured the public’s attention with her viral hit N.B.U. in 2020. Since then, she’s released multiple chart-topping singles and acclaimed projects, including her debut EP, Riddim 5, and her much-anticipated release, Dutty Love, set for 7 November.

Her collaborations with some of Nigeria’s most renowned artists, Olamide, Simi, Phyno, and Davido have solidified her reputation, and her feature on Davido’s Kante from the record-breaking Timeless album was among Spotify’s Top 10 most-streamed songs in Nigeria for 2023.

“Being a woman in the music industry can feel like an uphill climb, but it’s made me more determined,” FAVE shared. “The EQUAL programme is special because it centres on supporting women, ensuring our voices are given prominence. It’s empowering to be part of something working towards balance in the industry.”

With a growing international fanbase and a sound that transcends borders, FAVE is not only a rising star but also a powerful cultural ambassador, breaking barriers and setting new standards for African music.

In a short interview, the singer shared some insights into her musical journey.

I love movies and crime documentaries.

I realised making music was my destiny right from when I was a little girl. I used to sing in the choir and write my songs. I immediately told my friends that music is something I enjoy and would want to do for life. I pursued music because it gave me life. I could do it seamlessly. So eventually I realised it was more than a hobby, it was a talent I could develop.

I grew up listening to PSQUARE, ASA, SASHA P, EVA ALORDIAH.

My music has a lot of soul and feelings. I’d say my style is a spectrum.

Honestly, I’d say everyone should follow their dreams because life is too short. And if you don’t follow your dreams you’ll have a million regrets. You should also follow your DREAMS cos they’re yours for a reason and if you don’t you might end up not fulfilling your purpose in life. So just get up and do it.

Adeayo Adebiyi

