Fave takes center stage as Spotify EQUAL artist

FAVE first captured the public’s attention with her viral hit N.B.U. in 2020. Since then, she’s released multiple chart-topping singles and acclaimed projects, including her debut EP, Riddim 5, and her much-anticipated release, Dutty Love, set for 7 November.

Her collaborations with some of Nigeria’s most renowned artists, Olamide, Simi, Phyno, and Davido have solidified her reputation, and her feature on Davido’s Kante from the record-breaking Timeless album was among Spotify’s Top 10 most-streamed songs in Nigeria for 2023.

“Being a woman in the music industry can feel like an uphill climb, but it’s made me more determined,” FAVE shared. “The EQUAL programme is special because it centres on supporting women, ensuring our voices are given prominence. It’s empowering to be part of something working towards balance in the industry.”

With a growing international fanbase and a sound that transcends borders, FAVE is not only a rising star but also a powerful cultural ambassador, breaking barriers and setting new standards for African music.

In a short interview, the singer shared some insights into her musical journey.

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

I love movies and crime documentaries.

When did you realise that making music was your destiny and what is your why for pursuing this craft?

I realised making music was my destiny right from when I was a little girl. I used to sing in the choir and write my songs. I immediately told my friends that music is something I enjoy and would want to do for life. I pursued music because it gave me life. I could do it seamlessly. So eventually I realised it was more than a hobby, it was a talent I could develop.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

I grew up listening to PSQUARE, ASA, SASHA P, EVA ALORDIAH.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

My music has a lot of soul and feelings. I’d say my style is a spectrum.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?