Spinall is elevating DJing in Afrobeats

From music producers to label executives, industry players are upping their games to a global standard in a bid to ride on the Afrobeats to the world train.

Historically, Disc Jockeys play a vital role in the growth of Afrobeats as they wield significant power over what music shapes the club and street. These DJs have evolved along with the Afrobeats with their contributions extending beyond the turntable.

As Nigerian superstars are headlining choice Arenas around the globe, only a handful of DJs associated with these stars can share in the experience. However, one DJ who has distinguished himself and positioned his career like other celebrated Disc Jockeys around the world is Spinall.

In an illustrious career that has spanned a decade, Spinall has contributed his quota to the evolution of Afrobeats through his party-starting spins and most notably through his distinctive collaborations with the biggest artists in the game.

Many Afrobeats DJs have collaborated with music stars but none has done it consistently like Spinall who seems to have a unique ability to get verses from even the most exclusive superstars.

On June 30, 2023, Spinall released a new single 'Loju' featuring Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Wizkid with whom he has delivered 3 hit singles in the last 5 years.

With the release of their latest collaboration, fans wondered how it appears that Spinall seems to have enviable access to Wizkid so much that he not only gets the exclusive megastar to hop on record but also commit to a music video.

However, anyone who has paid close attention to Spinall would find that the Disc Jockey turned music producer and musician has always exhibited a propensity for having access to the hottest acts in the game.

His debut album 'My Story' released in 2015, Spinall assembled some of the hottest artists in the industry including Yemi Alade, Sean Tizzle, M.I, Olamide, Reminisce, and Wande Coal amongst others.

Since he released his debut album, Spinall has released 5 more albums with the latest being 'Top Boy' which is a testament to his place in the industry.

After reaching the summit of the game as a disc jockey, Spinall elected to drop the "DJ" appellation from his name as he aimed to grow his profile beyond the turntable.

The decision to go by just Spinall allowed him to have a stage name that's similar to some of the biggest DJs in Europe who went by stage names that didn't limit them to just being disc jockeys. David Guetta, Avicii (of blessed memory), Kygo Tiesto, Chainsmokers, Sweedish House Mafia, Diplo, and many more all go without the DJ appellations.

While Afrobeats began reaching out to the corners of the world and the superstars were partnering with international superstars, Spinall also hopped on the fast-moving train.

In 2021, Spinall tapped American trap soul star 6lack for the remix of his hit single 'Sere' with Fireboy. This was a testament to his intentions to grow his profile along with the stars whose music was driving Afrobeats' international rise.

Even as he was making a play for the global stage by playing on international stages, Spinall remained the primus inter pares amongst DJs in the local scene where he serves as a front for some hit records. In 2022, he dropped 'Pallazo' which is the record that solidified Asake's rise and set the stage for his run.

In October of the same year, he opened for American Grammy-winning megastar Bruno Mars at his Allianz Stadium show in Australia where he performed for 40,000 fans.

His 2023 album had appearances from Globally renowned Algerian DJ Snake, Ayalla, and Summer Walker as he continues his international partnerships.

With Black Coffee and DJ Snake taking their careers to a global audience, and Major League DJz rising alongside Amapiano's international fame, Spinall is the DJ putting Afrobeats on the global map.

His latest single with Wizkid 'Loju' offers insight into why he's a leader in the DJ end of Afrobeats and how he has continued to remain at the top of the game.