Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Released on August 9, 2024, 'No Love In Lagos,' continues SDC's brilliant storytelling that combines with The Cavemen's neo-highlife music and Nsikak's magical strings to make for a captivating album.

On the album, Show Dem Camp's gritty, soul-stirring rap intertwines with The Cavemen's infectious highlife rhythms, all elevated by Nsikak David's mesmerising guitar work. “Collaboration is everything in the Afrobeats scene. It takes the music to places you’d never expect,” says Tec, one-half of Show Dem Camp.

With powerhouse features from Obongjayar, Tim Lyre, Moelogo, and Ruti, and helmed by super-producer Spax, No Love in Lagos is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two duos at the forefront of Nigeria’s alternative scene.

Show Dem Camp have built more than just a music career—they've created a movement. Their Palmwine Festival launched in 2017, is now a cultural phenomenon, bringing together culture propagators like Burna Boy, Tems, and Tay Iwar.

The Cavemen have sparked a highlife revolution, blending tradition with fresh innovation. They bring this musicality to the album while Nsikak’s guitar shredding further elevates it.