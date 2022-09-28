Details: On Tuesday, 27th September 2022, released the track list for their forthcoming album 'PalmWine Music Vol.3' via their Instagram account.
Oxlade, Victony, Tems amongst featured artists on Show Dem Camp's 'PalmWine Music III'
Nigerian Alternative music group Show Dem Camp has released the tracklist for their upcoming album 'PalmWine Music III'.
Recommended articles
The track revealed guest appearances by Afrobeats acts as well as Alternative that includes Tems, Oxlade, Victony, Ladipoe, Lojay, Tay Iwar, Moelogo, and Ghanaian rapper Manifest.
The 17-track album is SDC's fourth installment in the 'PalmWine Series' which has seen them deliver smooth Alternative records that infuses Pop and Highlife elements.
The album is set for a September 30th release and it will be their 10th album. As Alternative artists, they have released the highly celebrated Palm Wine music series which has spanned three albums: 'Palmwine Music (2017)', 'Palmwine Music 2 (2018), and 'Palmwine Express (2019)'.
On the Hip Hop side, they have released 6 albums: 'Clone Wars Vol.1 (2010), 'The Dreamers Project (2011)', 'Clone Wars II (The Subsidy) 2012)', 'Clone Wars III (The Recession) 2016', 'Clone Wars Vol. IV (These Buhari Times) 2019' and 'Clone Wars Vol. V (2021)'.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng