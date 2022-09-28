Oxlade, Victony, Tems amongst featured artists on Show Dem Camp's 'PalmWine Music III'

The track revealed guest appearances by Afrobeats acts as well as Alternative that includes Tems, Oxlade, Victony, Ladipoe, Lojay, Tay Iwar, Moelogo, and Ghanaian rapper Manifest.

The 17-track album is SDC's fourth installment in the 'PalmWine Series' which has seen them deliver smooth Alternative records that infuses Pop and Highlife elements.

The album is set for a September 30th release and it will be their 10th album. As Alternative artists, they have released the highly celebrated Palm Wine music series which has spanned three albums: 'Palmwine Music (2017)', 'Palmwine Music 2 (2018), and 'Palmwine Express (2019)'.