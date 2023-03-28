ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sho The Icon shares colourful video for 'Duro'

Pulse Mix

Sho the Icon is on a roll as he releases stunning visuals to his recently released smash 'Duro'.

Sho The Icon shares colourful video for 'Duro'
Sho The Icon shares colourful video for 'Duro'

Recommended articles

The crisp romance inspired video was beautifully crafted by prolific director " Tunji Lanre Films"

The handsome and soft spoken artiste is definitely one of the rising talents that will make their mark this year.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AY says ₦30,000 caused the fight between him and Basketmouth

AY says ₦30,000 caused the fight between him and Basketmouth

Sho The Icon shares colourful video for 'Duro'

Sho The Icon shares colourful video for 'Duro'

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Wizkid & Tems wins 2023 iHeart Radio Award

Wizkid & Tems wins 2023 iHeart Radio Award

Whitemoney drags BBNaija women, says they waste their time on the show

Whitemoney drags BBNaija women, says they waste their time on the show

Biodun Stephen shares update on 'Introducing the Kujus' sequel

Biodun Stephen shares update on 'Introducing the Kujus' sequel

Khosi and Ipeleng tie to clinch final 'BBTitans' Head of House title

Khosi and Ipeleng tie to clinch final 'BBTitans' Head of House title

Here's what we know about Netflix's 'African Folktales, Reimagined'

Here's what we know about Netflix's 'African Folktales, Reimagined'

10 Davido songs that capture his evolution (2011 - 2022)

10 Davido songs that capture his evolution (2011 - 2022)

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wande Coal

Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido announces shows in Lagos, London, and New York for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido (L'Officiel)

Davido announces March 31 as release date for highly anticipated album

Davido (Spotify)

3 things to expect from Davido's upcoming album