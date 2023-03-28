Sho The Icon shares colourful video for 'Duro'
Sho the Icon is on a roll as he releases stunning visuals to his recently released smash 'Duro'.
The crisp romance inspired video was beautifully crafted by prolific director " Tunji Lanre Films"
The handsome and soft spoken artiste is definitely one of the rising talents that will make their mark this year.
