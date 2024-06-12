ShineTTW joins Qing Madi, Khaid, Young Jonn as Apple Music's 'Up Next' Artist

This prestigious honour places ShineTTW in a rarified company, highlighting his exceptional talent and promising future in the international music scene just as he prepares to release his debut EP, ‘The Chosen One’.

Apple Music’s Up Next initiative is renowned for identifying and showcasing rising stars in select countries and regions around the world. Being named on this prestigious platform, ShineTTW will be featured across Apple Music's localised Up Next playlist, offering a dynamic collection of new and emerging artists handpicked by Apple Music editors from around the world. This genre-agnostic playlist aims to introduce a larger audience to exceptional new talent, spotlighting ShineTTW's unique Afro-Sentio sound.

“Being named Apple Music's ‘Up Next’ artist is a huge honour and a reward for the hard work and passion I pour into my music,” says ShineTTW. “This recognition not only celebrates my journey so far but also sets the stage for ‘The Chosen One’, my first project that embodies my range, artistic vision, and unique sound.”

ShineTTW (Shine To The World), born Chukwuma Chinaza Ferdinand, hails from Anambra State, Nigeria. His innovative style blends elements of Nigerian R&B and pop, creating an immersive and emotional listening experience.

This distinctive approach is evident in his upcoming EP, which promises to captivate listeners with its rich, atmospheric sounds and enchanting vocal that will underscore his status as one of the talents that will shape the future of Nigerian music.

The Up Next initiative will see ShineTTW featured in a multifaceted campaign, including a documentary, that highlights his extraordinary talent but also provides fans with an intimate glimpse into his artistic process and personal journey.

