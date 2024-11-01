Shallopopi recruits Olamide for new single 'Order'

The uptempo Amapiano and Afrobeats fusion carries the breathless elements of the street genre called Mara popularised by talents like DJ YK Mule. The Mara sound was adopted by Rema on his sophomore album 'HEIS' as evidenced on tracks like 'Ozeba' and 'Azaman'.

Shallopopi sprinkled the track with his Benin Pidgin English slang while Olamide delivered a swaggering verse that complimented the song's uptempo arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Order' comes off the Shallipopi's last release 'Free Service' which has reached a NO. 10 peak on TurnTable Top 100.

2024 has been a busy year for Shallipopi and Olamide who have both released projects and also have a handful of guest appearances.

In January, Shallipopi released his sophomore album 'Shakespopi' released in January 2024 which had the hit song 'ASAP'.

Olamide also released his 10th project 'Ikigai' which had guest appearances from Asake, Fireboy, Lil Kesh, Pheelz, and Young Jonn.