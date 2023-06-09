Seyi Vibez releases surprise 10-track album 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

On June 8, 2023, Seyi Vibez released a new album titled 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'. The album is his third project in the space of 8 months.

The album comes off the back of the release of the two tracks 'Amdallah' and 'Hat-Trick' he released last month.

Seyi Vibez has been in fine form in 2023 releasing the 'Memory Card' EP in January. He also featured on singles with BNXN and Zlatan which combined to make him the most streamed artist in the first quarter of 2023.

